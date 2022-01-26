Free N95 masks distributed by the Biden administration arriving at metro area pharmacies

A spokeswoman with Hy-vee told KARE 11 the first shipments of N95 masks arrived last Friday and all 275 Hy-Vee pharmacies in the Midwest will have masks this week.

MINNEAPOLIS — "We started back in 2020," said Anne Miller, with Project N95.

Anne Miller is the Executive Director with Project N95 - a national non-profit dedicated to getting respiratory protection and other COVID-19 related supplies to people during pandemic.

"We have given away for free over 2 1/2 million N95 respirators, we have been doing distribution of kids masks in Hennepin County," she said.

She calls the latest initiative by the Biden administration to distribute 400 million free N95 masks from the Strategic National Stockpile, an "unprecedented decision."

"This effort represents the largest deployment by the Strategic National Stockpile to date and it’s also the largest deployment of personal protective equipment in U.S. history," said Dawn O'Connell, Assistant Secretary for Preparedness and Response with the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services in a blog statement. "Since January 2021, we have tripled the number of N95 masks held in the SNS to more than 750 million."

"I think it's a positive step forward for everyone to have access," said Miller.

The masks will be available at a number of local pharmacies and community health centers. Customers and patients can pick up a maximum of three masks per person.

A spokeswoman with Hy-vee told KARE 11 the first shipments of N95 masks arrived last Friday and all 275 Hy-Vee pharmacies in the Midwest will have masks this week.

"An N95 is really the gold standard," said Miller. "A surgical mask tends not to fit very well, over sides and the nose, and it was never meant to provide respiratory protection."

The initial phase of this program will distribute N95 masks to approximately 100-200 health centers nationwide to ensure equitable access to marginalized communities.

Amy Simmons, with the National Association of Community Health Centers told KARE 11, "each individual health center will need time to develop a distribution plan and notification process for patients" and urged people to check with their local health center’s web site for announcements.

"We get requests from people who have complex medical conditions who don't want to venture to pharmacy to get a mask, who don't have transportation, to get across town to get a mask, or if you have to get on a bus and you're exposed on the bus to get your mask," said Miller.

While Miller says the masks can be recycled and reused. "Three masks should last you at least two weeks," said Miller.

She's highlighting the need for equal access to high quality face coverings to protect against the omicron variant.

The masks will also be available at CVS and Walgreens.

Walgreens statement:

We are pleased to partner with the Administration to make N95 masks in varying sizes available free of charge at participating Walgreens locations while supplies last. Customers and patients can pick up a maximum of three masks per person.

We expect the first stores to begin offering masks on Friday, January 28 and will continue on a rolling basis in the days and weeks following. Participating stores will have signage indicating mask availability. More information will be posted to walgreens.com in the coming days.

