Fund set up to help African American churches affected by COVID-19 in Twin Cities

Although the pandemic is hitting everyone, statistics show it's harder on communities of color.

The numbers continue to show that the COVID-19 pandemic is disproportionately affecting communities of color both on a health level and a financial one.

That's why faith and community leaders have set up The One Fund, to provide grants to African American-led churches in urban Twin Cities areas.

"Every congregation, business, organization, and individual is negatively impacted by this pandemic," the fund's website states. "All of us are suffering. In the famous words of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr., 'We are caught in an inescapable network of mutuality, tied in a single garment of destiny.' But, pre-existing socioeconomic and health disparities have been shown to exacerbate Covid-19's devastation in predominantly African American communities."

Most pastors and leaders serving these churches are bi-vocational, according to the fund organizers. Some have lost those other jobs, along with losing financial support from their congregations.

The One Fund advisers include Rev. Richard Coleman, pastor of Wayman A.M.E. and director of Hope United CDC; Schelli Cronk, COO of Transform Minnesota, Psstor Billy G. Russell of Greater Friendship Missionary Baptist Church, Laurel Bunker, an associate VP at Bethel University, and Pastor Matthew St. John of New Hope Church.

Learn more about the fund or donate at bethechurchmn.com/onefund.

"I just want to encourage you today, as our community is under great strain and stress, to remember that strain and stress is a great way of measuring and understanding the quality of our community," he said. "If we love our community enough we are able to bear the strain to make the decisions and the changes that are necessary so that we will not have to repeat this event again."