Garden centers prepare to reopen as essential businesses

MINNEAPOLIS — This week Governor Walz added garden centers to the list of essential businesses which can remain open during the state's stay at home order.

Bachman's will reopen all their locations Saturday with changes in place to keep customers and employees safe. Among other measures, they'll be limiting the number of people inside their greenhouses at one time, enabling one-way foot traffic flow, and not accepting cash.

Tangletown Gardens in Minneapolis will reopen sometime next week. When they do, they'll have signs up reminding people to socially distance, limit how many people are in the store at one time, and direct foot traffic.

"To make sure we don't have too many people in one spot at once. To make sure we're all keeping our safe distance," said co-owner Scott Endres.

As many garden centers have, Tangletown has allowed customers to shop online while their store has been closed. Customers then come to their location for no contact, curbside pickup. Endres says that service will continue once their store opens.

"You know, for a lot of plant lovers, plants are essential," Edres said. "They actually help us through the tough times."

Minnesota Gardens in Chaska plans to open April 20. They will have wider aisles with one-way directions and curbside pickup for people who want to stay in their cars.

