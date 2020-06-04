Gov. Tim Walz delivers State of the State address remotely amid coronavirus

Walz spoke to Minnesotans about the forthcoming days as the state battles COVID-19.

ST PAUL, Minn — Governor Tim Walz delivered his second State of the State address from the governor’s residence Sunday evening.

"A hard, cold reality," Walz said. "One that far exceeds the reality of Minnesota’s harshest winters."

Walz outlined some of the steps the state is taking to combat coronavirus:

We are building our hospital capacity so that we can ensure as many Minnesotans as possible receive the care they need when they need it.

We are increasing testing to better track the disease.

We are increasing ventilators and ICU beds for when people fall ill.

We are doing all we can to find more personal protective equipment for the selfless doctors, nurses, first-responders, and so many others on the frontlines against COVID-19.

Walz highlighted that Minnesotans are "not only preparing— but leading the way." He mentioned how companies and health care providers have been "stepping up to the plate," and he every Minnesotan is doing an important job by staying at home.

Walz also sent a letter to the president requesting a disaster declaration to authorize federal assistance.