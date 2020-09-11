Walz to make COVID-19 dial-back announcement Tuesday, says it will target young adults

The governor hinted at targeting places where the virus is spreading among 18- to 35-year-olds in Tuesday's announcement.

MINNEAPOLIS — Gov. Tim Walz said the state is prepared to enact some "surgical" dial-back measures aimed at young people as COVID-19 cases, deaths and hospitalizations continue to break records across Minnesota.

"We have reached a very dangerous phase in the pandemic in the upper Midwest and now into Minnesota," Walz said Monday.

On Sunday, the Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported 5,924 new cases across the state, by far the highest single-day total yet and the fifth new single-day high in a row.

"We are prepared to take some steps," Walz said Monday in response to questions about a potential second shutdown. He said his administration is "close" to announcing dial-back measures and told reporters, "I'll be back tomorrow with you."

Gov. Tim Walz spoke Monday morning at the Minneapolis Convention Center, where he announced a new saliva testing site and several other new National Guard-run testing sites around Minnesota.

Testing, especially for asymptomatic Minnesotans, has emerged as a key strategy of the state in controlling the community spread of the virus.

"Eighteen to 35-year-olds that are asymptomatic, that's the heart and soul of where this is spreading," Walz said. "These are healthy folks that might not even know they have it, and where they are congregating, they are acting as the spreader or the nucleus of where this is coming out of, and ... taking it into places like long-term care, like hospitals, like schools."

He clarified that his administration isn't necessarily looking at a second statewide shutdown.

"What we've learned since March about COVID is quite a bit," Walz said. "We've certainly learned a lot about how it spreads, we've learned about how our behaviors impact that."

Walz pointed out that back in March, there was a stay-at-home order.

"That's a pretty blunt instrument to attack COVID-19," he said. "It was the right tool early on because it allowed us to build up PPE (personal protective equipment), testing and hospitals. It's not something that I want to do."

Walz said the state is going to have to be "surgically" looking at "where are 18 to 35-year-olds congregating together?"

"It makes sense to us now to target those much more surgically, much more aggressively than a statewide stay-at-home order," Walz said. "Because at this point in time we've learned that we can do retail, we can do education, some of it in person, if we're able to test, contain and contact trace those folks to get it isolated."

Walz said he will attempt with dial-back measures to achieve "the maximum health effect but minimize the economic impact."

He pointed out that the infection rates, hospitalizations and deaths have been breaking records almost daily. "These are preventable deaths," Walz said, urging Minnesotans to wear a mask, social distance, stay home when they're sick and get tested. Walz warned that hospitals are becoming full, and it is an "inevitability" that Minnesota will see 10,000 cases per day and rising deaths if changes are not made.

"We want to cut off that community spread by making sure that people get tested as easily and as quickly and as close to their home as they possibly can," Walz said.

Walz said the data is showing most cases in Minnesota are coming from not necessarily "super spreaders" but "mini spreaders."

Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) Commissioner Jan Malcolm said, however, that bars and restaurants are still a large source of transmission for COVID-19 in Minnesota.

"If you look at all the sources of spread, workplaces, retail, these celebratory events, bars and restaurants, that is a very large category of cases," she said of the hospitality industry. "We definitely are talking about and looking at the data, are there patterns there, are there things ... we can do that are targeted and are more specific in nature?"

Malcolm pointed out the capacity limits and distancing guidelines that have been imposed on restaurants and bars already.

"We are not scapegoating the hospitality industry," Walz said. "It's just a riskier environment. But in all fairness, you gathering with three or four families in your backyard, or worse yet in your garage for a celebration, would have an equally detrimental effect. And we'll have to target those too."

Walz said the state is not "throwing a dart in the dark, to say if we shut down bars this will get better."