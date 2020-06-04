Gov. Tim Walz requests federal aid for COVID-19 disaster relief

The funding requested would "help mitigate the pandemic’s impact on public health, state resources, unemployment, and community infrastructure such as health care facilities," according to a press release from Walz's office.

“The State of Minnesota responded quickly to this public health disaster and continues to do so to the fullest extent possible,” Governor Walz wrote in the letter. He added that without federal assistance, “the state’s ability to respond to and recover from this event will be severely impacted.”