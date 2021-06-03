Gov. Walz pushes 'Your Shot to Summer' plan, vaccine incentives

The governor will be at the Minnesota Zoo Thursday afternoon encouraging more people statewide to get a COVID vaccine.

APPLE VALLEY, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has plans to visit the zoo Thursday afternoon, but he won't be there just to enjoy the warm weather.

The "Your Shot to Summer" campaign is in progress now, encouraging Minnesotans to get a COVID vaccine. One of the state-offered incentives is tickets to the Minnesota Zoo, and other rewards include tickets to the Minnesota State Fair, state park passes and Visa gift cards.

The first 100,000 people to get a vaccine between May 27 and June 30 are able to register to choose their reward. Incentive requests will be mailed out during the month of June through July 16.

Gov. Walz is pushing for 70% of the state to be vaccinated by the first of July. Currently, 64.7% of Minnesotans 16 and older have received at least one dose of the vaccine.

Minnesota isn't alone in offering incentives for people to get a COVID vaccine, there are also perks coming from the federal government.

President Joe Biden wants 70% of the country to get a vaccine by July 4, and the White House is offering incentives including free child care while you get your shot, tickets to sporting events and beer.