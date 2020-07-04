Gov. Walz announces $6.2 million in coronavirus grants for Minnesota veterans

MDVA is accepting applications from veterans who are financially affected by COVID-19.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz announced Monday that veterans may be eligible for financial assistance grants from the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs (MDVA).

The $6.2 million in funding comes from the response package passed by the Minnesota Legislature and signed into law by Walz on March 28, 2020.

MDVA is accepting applications from veterans who are financially affected by COVID-19, for both Disaster Relief Grants and Special Needs Grants.

MDVA will award a one-time $1,000 grant to qualified applicants.

“Our veterans—those who raised their hand to serve our country—deserve our support during this challenging time,” said Governor Walz. “I encourage all veterans who may be struggling as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic to apply for a grant.”

“Our veterans and their families face unique challenges that sometimes last long after their service is done,” said Lt. Governor Peggy Flanagan. “I am thankful for the Minnesota Department of Veterans Affairs’ quick work in getting this much-needed relief to our veterans and their families.”

Eligible Applicants must be:

1. A veteran or the surviving spouse of a deceased veteran as defined by MN Statute 197.447.

2. A Minnesota resident.

3. Negatively financial impacted by COVID-19.

To apply for the Disaster Relief Grant: Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer (CVSO) or MDVA Field Operations Representative at FO.MDVA@state.mn.us or apply online at MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.

To apply for the Special Needs Grant: Contact your local County Veterans Service Officer or MDVA Field Operations Representative.

To identify or contact your local CVSO, visit MACVSO.org. For more information, visit MinnesotaVeteran.org/COVIDRelief.