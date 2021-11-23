Gov. Walz discusses expanding hospital capacity as COVID-19 cases surge

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz was joined by Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm and Maj. Gen. Shawn Manke with the Minnesota National Guard to discuss the state's effort to expand hospital capacity in response to the recent surge in COVID-19 patients.

Hospitalizations also remained high, with 1,429 people being treated for the virus on an inpatient basis as of Monday. MDH says 320 of those patients show symptoms severe enough to require ICU treatment.

The strain on hospitals and those who staff them is evident by looking at bed availability: There are currently zero ICU beds available in the northeast part of the state, just one in the northwest region, and only six in the entire Twin Cities hospital system. On the MDH map, the state is split up into eight regions, and none of them have available ICU beds in the double digits.