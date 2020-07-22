Report: Gov. Walz to issue statewide mask mandate for Minnesota

Face coverings will be required in public spaces across the state starting Saturday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Walz to issue statewide mask mandate, effective Saturday

Masks will be required in public indoor settings, like stores and restaurants

Gov. Tim Walz will announce a statewide mask mandate for Minnesota in a news conference on Wednesday afternoon, according to a report by MPR News.

The mandate will take effect Saturday, and require Minnesotans to wear masks in public indoor gathering areas like stores and restaurants.

Since the outbreak of the coronavirus pandemic, the recommendations around wearing masks have shifted. Today, the Centers for Disease Control and Minnesota Department of Health recommend wearing masks in public and areas where social distancing is difficult.

However, leading infectious disease experts say not all masks are created equal when it comes to preventing the spread of COVID-19. The fabric used for the mask, numbers of layers it has and how the mask is being worn make a difference on the amount of particles in can block.

On Tuesday, Walz told reporters that he wanted Republican lawmakers to support a mask mandate and put it into place through the legislature instead of an executive order. Walz says they weren't willing to do it.

When asked about a regional approach to mask mandates, tailoring them to specific counties and areas instead of the entire state, Walz said there's a good argument to be made, but it's flawed. "We see it across the country, you tend to get a bleed over," he said. "Because OK, so you don’t have one in St. Louis County? Well, everyone goes to St. Louis County from other places."

MDH Commissioner Jan Malcolm agreed.

The Minnesota Hospital Association also called on the governor to order masks statewide last week.

In the past two weeks, as coronavirus cases spiked across multiple states, major retailers began to announce their own face mask policies.

Meanwhile, school districts are still waiting to find out their fate for the upcoming school year. The state has said they'll recommend either in-person learning, distance learning, or a hybrid of the two the week of July 27.

A recent University of Minnesota survey found more than half of the 13,000 educators polled "worried a great deal" about continuing distance learning. Nearly 5,8000 said the same about coming back to school and getting sick.

Across the country, the question over whether or not students and staff should wear masks in schools is increasingly divisive.

In Minnesota, parents and students protested in front of the Minnesota State Capitol earlier this month, calling on the governor to reopen schools with minimal restrictions.