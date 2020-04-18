Gov. Walz kicks off week-long homemade mask drive

ST PAUL, Minn. — The Office of Governor Tim Walz and Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan announced on Saturday a statewide, week-long homemade mask drive to aid residents and workers within local congregate living facilities on the frontline of fighting COVID-19.
The move is an attempt to shine a spotlight on the importance of essential workers particularly at risk of catching the coronavirus.
In a press release issued Saturday, Walz said, “Those working in congregate living facilities are on the frontlines of the COVID-19 pandemic. While homemade masks will not replace personal protective equipment, they go a long way in preventing the wearer’s germs from infecting others. I am asking Minnesota’s crafters, sewers, and creatives to step up and help out their community.”
Participating Minnesotans are asked to donate their homemade masks to their local fire departments on April 25 from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. - which will then be delivered to congregate facilities in need.
“As Minnesotans, we have always come together to help each other through hard times. Wearing a mask is one of the ways we can protect each other. I am grateful for Minnesotans’ time, generosity, and talent, and I look forward to seeing the donations come in next Saturday.” Flanagan said.
Instructions for how to assemble the masks can be found here.
KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about the Midwest specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and see what companies in Minnesota are hiring. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
There is also a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.