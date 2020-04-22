Gov. Walz, Mayo Clinic, U of M announce coronavirus testing ramp up to 20,000 tests per day

The number of tests available will allow the state to test all symptomatic people in the state, Walz said.

MINNEAPOLIS — Governor Tim Walz announced a partnership with the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota that will expand testing capacity to 20,000 molecular and 15,000 serology tests per day.

Walz said the plan being put in place will allow for more testing than any other state in the country, and potentially any country in the world.

Testing priority will go to molecular testing for all symptomatic patients, Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm said.

Malcolm said the testing methods will be strategic and will include intensive testing of vulnerable populations, including Minnesotans living in congregate settings and those experiencing homelessness; staff that serve vulnerable populations and health care workers; communities of color and American Indian populations; and workforce for critical infrastructure.

Malcolm said a health alert message will be sent out Wednesday statewide to test every symptomatic Minnesotan as soon as possible.

“We are committed to our vital public health obligation of aggressively expanding access to COVID-19 testing throughout the state. It will be core to any effort to safely reopen our state” said Jakub Tolar, MD, PhD, Dean of the University of Minnesota Medical School. “This is a complex health challenge. It is only fitting that two of Minnesota’s pre-eminent research institutions answer the call together in our commitment to tackling this pandemic. We are deeply grateful to Governor Walz and Minnesota leaders for supporting this testing strategy."

MDH, the Mayo Clinic and the University of Minnesota are set to create a central lab to facilitate expanded testing and a virtual command center in coordination with the health systems to monitor daily testing and manage rapid responses to outbreaks.