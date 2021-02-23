x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

Coronavirus

Gov. Walz directs flags be flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings until sunset on Friday, according to a press release from Gov. Walz's office.
Credit: wolterke - stock.adobe.com
American flag at half-mast or half-staff blowing in wind with blue sky and clouds.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all flags at state and federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the victims who have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The order, which is effective immediately, is in accordance to a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, according to a press release from Gov. Walz's office. Gov. Walz is also encouraging individuals and businesses to lower their flags as well.

“As of this week, during the dark winter of the COVID-19 pandemic, more than 500,000 Americans have died from the virus,” said Gov. Walz in a press release. “We reflect on these losses and the loved ones left behind, joining states across the nation to lower our flags and observe a moment of silence at sunset as we honor the lives lost due to COVID-19.”

Related Articles