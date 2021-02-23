Gov. Walz directs flags be flown at half-staff to honor COVID-19 victims

Flags will be flown at half-staff at all state and federal buildings until sunset on Friday, according to a press release from Gov. Walz's office.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz has ordered that all flags at state and federal buildings be flown at half-staff to honor the victims who have died due to complications from COVID-19.

The order, which is effective immediately, is in accordance to a proclamation issued by President Joe Biden. Flags will be flown at half-staff until sunset on Friday, according to a press release from Gov. Walz's office. Gov. Walz is also encouraging individuals and businesses to lower their flags as well.