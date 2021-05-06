Gov. Walz says loosened COVID restrictions are all about finding a balance

"It remains a threat to all of us,” Minnesota Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm says.



And on the other side you have the commissioner of DEED, charged with keeping Minnesotans employed.



"They have all made countless sacrifices to keep our state safe,” commissioner Steve Grove says.



So again, balance, is what Governor Walz says it's all about.



Giving all sides a little, no one a lot, hoping it's for the best of Minnesota.



Starting May 7, no more capacity limits at outdoor venues.



And no more masks outside, unless it's more than 500 people.



And bars and restaurants will no longer have to close early.



On May 28, pretty much everything else goes away, the capacity and distancing limits for both indoor and outdoor events, like concerts, weddings and graduations.



Except for masks, those will still be required indoors until July 1st, or possibly sooner if Minnesota reaches a milestone of having 70% of eligible people vaccinated.



"We have the doses that we can get this done just as quickly as possible if Minnesotans are willing to get out there and get it done," Governor Walz says.



So, the mask mandate has become a prize of sorts.



It will go away if 70% of eligible Minnesotans get vaccinated.



Health officials say we're at about 60% right now.



The question is, will getting rid of masks be enough to sway 10% or more of Minnesotans to get the shot?



To do what Governor Walz says it's all about, finding a balance, between what the science says we should do and what people and businesses need to keep going.



"Let's win this thing. Let's finish strong. Let's recognize that there's still much to do, but today let's pause for a minute, we're here, we're here, we're here, we're here,” Walz says.