Gov. Walz to announce new vaccine incentives Thursday

According to a press release from the Governor's office, the first 100,000 Minnesotans to get vaccinated between Memorial Day weekend and the end of June will be eligible for a wide range of vaccine incentives of their choosing, including state park passes, fishing licenses and fair tickets.

Last week, Dr. Beth Thielen, who specializes in Infectious Disease at the University of Minnesota Medical School, told KARE 11 that small incentives are common to help boost enrollment in medical studies. Other states have also offered vaccine incentives, including Ohio's "Vax-A-Million" lottery, which is offering any in-state resident who gets vaccinated a chance to win $1 million.