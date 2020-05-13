Sources: Walz expected to lift Stay at Home order

The Governor says he will replace the order with a Stay Safe order that will allow some retail to reopen, and gatherings of up to 10 people.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Sources who say they were briefed by the governor tell KARE 11 that Governor Tim Walz will allow the current Stay at Home order to expire as scheduled at 11:59 p.m. on Sunday, May 17.

Those sources said a new Stay Safe order will take its place, allowing some retail to open, and gatherings of up to 10 people.

Gov. Walz is expected to detail his decision in a 6 p.m. news conference.

He is also expected to address the peacetime emergency declaration, which expires Wednesday.

The peacetime emergency order allows him to make temporary executive orders without prior approval of the legislature. This includes closing bars, restaurants, schools and other businesses.

Gov. Walz has issued 52 of those orders since early March in an effort to slow the curb the spread of COVID-19 and allow more time for the medical system to expand its intensive care treatment capacity.

According to the governor's office, Walz's Wednesday night announcement will be followed by a conference call allowing the media to ask follow-up questions.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) reported has reported 638 deaths due to the coronavirus and 12,917 positive cases in the state, including 1,851 people who have been hospitalized.

State health officials released updated models earlier on Wednesday outlining potential impacts the virus may have in certain scenarios.

The new models take into account different scenarios with different lengths and degrees of social distancing and shelter-in-place restrictions, and then projects ranges of deaths and approximate "peak ICU demand" timelines. MDH has stressed that models are not used to predict exact numbers, but are tools to help them understand which variables are the most important in reducing deaths and delaying the peak of the virus in order to build up hospital capacity.

Factored in asymptomatic infections and deaths occurring outside the hospital

Restricted the ICU demand metric to only ventilated cases, since physicians say that’s what matters most

Plugged in newly available U.S. data

Incorporated new calibrated parameters like the proportion of 70+ year olds dying in non-hospital settings, and reduction in contacts under stay-at-home restrictions

Included real-world Minnesota deaths and hospitalizations through April 25