Gov. Walz to call special session for COVID-19 relief package

Walz said he will call a special session for a package including sales tax forgiveness, individual worker aid and more.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz said he plans to call a special session to pass a COVID-19 relief package for local businesses.

Walz made the announcement Monday during a press conference to announce a new COVID-19 contact tracing app. It comes on the heels of last week's surge in COVID-19 cases and deaths, as well as the beginning of Walz's four-week pause of indoor dining, gyms and youth sports.

"It's absolutely critical that we get something quickly to these businesses, something that makes a material difference to them and bridges the gap until the federal government can do what they need to do to make a substantial impact on the economics and well-being of Americans," Walz said.

Walz said the package will be introduced Tuesday. He added that he intends to call a special session to pass it "immediately."

Walz hasn't released full details on the package yet, but he said it would involve forgiving sales tax for businesses that sell food and drinks, waiving state regulatory fees, "exploring" direct relief for individual workers, giving one-time food grants to businesses to provide food for health care workers, and helping homeless shelters and long term care facilities.

Walz added that the package would create a state tax credit for food donations in the hospitality industry and eliminate the expiration date of the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund. He said the package was designed using feedback from Minnesota businesses.

"This is the best that Minnesota can do and it makes financial sense," he said.

He said there's no definite decision by the legislature yet, but "it appears to be very bipartisan."

"I feel very optimistic that this would be one where I think we could find a good compromise," Walz said.

House Minority Leader Kurt Daudt said House Republicans have not been informed about a possible special session, and do not know what Walz will propose.

“House Republicans have been working since last week on solutions to help businesses impacted by the governor’s latest shutdown," Daudt said in a Monday statement. "We hope the governor will work with the legislature, but have yet to hear from him on what he is proposing for a potential special session.”

Walz also urged the United States government to pass another federal COVID-19 relief package as soon as possible, even if it meant finding a compromise.

"Again, I would reiterate to our federal government, to the outgoing administration and the incoming Biden administration: Please work together, please find a compromise, please, if you have to, move a package now with the idea that you will come back and move one later," he said. "COVID is not going to end at the end of the month. We are in an unrelenting spike and again, it forces us to make the moves we made."