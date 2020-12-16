Gov. Walz to keep indoor dining at restaurants, bars on pause through holidays

The governor is expected to make the announcement around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, while also laying out a strategy for in-person learning for elementary students.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon to keep indoor dining at bars and restaurants on pause through the holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokesperson from the governor's office.

The governor is expected to make the announcement around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, while also laying out a strategy for in-person learning for elementary students.

The pause on indoor dining across the state went into effect on Friday, Nov. 20 as part of a four-week dial-back plan that was set to expire Friday, Dec. 18.

Gov. Walz called a special session this week to address the state's plan moving forward in regard to the pandemic. On Monday, Minnesota legislature passed a new $216 million COVID-19 relief package, which includes direct aid to businesses affected by the lockdown and a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.

Minnesota House passes $216 million COVID Relief package by overwhelming majority, which includes direct aid to businesses affected by the lockdown. Also features 13-week extension of jobless benefits that kick in if Congress fails to act. #mnleg pic.twitter.com/QBNdQbexcm — John Croman (@JohnCroman) December 15, 2020

It will be distributed as follows:

$100 million in direct aid to restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers

Grants will range from $10,000 to $35,000 depending on number of employees

$14 million in direct grants to movie theaters and convention centers

$102 million to counties to be given to small businesses, nonprofits and live theater operations