Gov. Walz to keep indoor dining at restaurants, bars on pause through holidays

ST PAUL, Minn. — Gov. Tim Walz is expected to make an announcement Wednesday afternoon to keep indoor dining at bars and restaurants on pause through the holiday season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a spokesperson from the governor's office.
The governor is expected to make the announcement around 1:15 p.m. Wednesday, while also laying out a strategy for in-person learning for elementary students.
The pause on indoor dining across the state went into effect on Friday, Nov. 20 as part of a four-week dial-back plan that was set to expire Friday, Dec. 18.
Gov. Walz called a special session this week to address the state's plan moving forward in regard to the pandemic. On Monday, Minnesota legislature passed a new $216 million COVID-19 relief package, which includes direct aid to businesses affected by the lockdown and a 13-week extension on unemployment insurance for jobless workers.
It will be distributed as follows:
- $100 million in direct aid to restaurants, bars, gyms and fitness centers
- Grants will range from $10,000 to $35,000 depending on number of employees
- $14 million in direct grants to movie theaters and convention centers
- $102 million to counties to be given to small businesses, nonprofits and live theater operations
The unemployment benefits will only kick in if Congress fails to act before federal jobless benefits expire Dec. 26.