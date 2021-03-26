All Minnesotans over 16 eligible for a COVID vaccine starting March 30

Gov. Walz will announce Friday that the state is expanding registration as the federal government promises an increased supply of vaccine doses.

SAINT PAUL, Minn. — At a Friday morning press conference Gov. Tim Walz will announce that beginning March 30, all Minnesotans 16 and older will be able to get a COVID vaccine.

This final push for vaccination comes after President Biden promised an increased supply of the vaccine from the federal government. In a press release, the Walz administration said providers statewide will be able to vaccinate more Minnesotans with the expanded eligibility.

Vaccine priority will still go to older Minnesotans, people with underlying health conditions and frontline workers.

“Minnesotans have done a remarkable job helping our most vulnerable get vaccinated and waiting their turn. Now, as we prepare to receive more vaccine heading into April, it’s time for all Minnesotans to get in line,” said Walz in a statement. “Minnesota has been leading the nation in getting shots into arms, and we plan to continue that leadership. By expanding eligibility to all Minnesotans, we will give providers the flexibility they need to keep getting shots into arms quickly, efficiently, and equitably.”

Gov. Walz touts Minnesota's standing as a national leader in quickly getting vaccines to those who want them. Statewide, 80% of seniors have gotten a vaccine, and two-thirds of school workers and child care personnel have been vaccinated.

The state continues to stay committed to ensuring fair access to the vaccine in all Minnesota communities. The Walz administration said in a release that the state is working to increase the number of COVID vaccine doses reaching BIPOC communities, including utilizing mobile vaccination units in the coming weeks.

“Getting as many Minnesotans vaccinated as quickly as possible is how we will end this pandemic and get back to all the things we love and miss,” said Minnesota Department of Health Commissioner Jan Malcolm. “We have three safe, highly effective vaccines to get us to broad community protection and time is of the essence. We are in a race between the variants and the vaccine, and we must remain vigilant and work together so the vaccines win. You can do your part to help Minnesota win this race by getting vaccinated as soon as you have the opportunity.”

Gov. Walz encourages everyone to sign up for the state's Vaccine Connector, an online tool that helps Minnesotans make an appointment for a life-saving shot. Those looking for an appointment can also contact their healthcare provider, local pharmacy, or can use the Vaccine Locator Map to find a local site.

While optimistic about this latest development, state health officials want Minnesotans to keep their guards up while hospitalizations trend upward and cases involving COVID variants continue to spread in some counties. Everyone should continue to social distance, wear a mask, wash their hands and get tested as needed.