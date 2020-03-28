Governor Walz signs $330 million COVID-19 response package

In total, Minnesota has allocated more than $550 million to manage the coronavirus outbreak.

ST PAUL, Minn. — Governor Tim Walz signed a bill Saturday that would allocate $330 million in COVID-19 aid.

That brings the state's total response to more than $550 million to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. The Minnesota Legislature passed the bill on Thursday.

The bill includes the following actions in response to the COVID-19 pandemic that will help Minnesota:

Establishes the COVID-19 Minnesota Fund to support further action

Creates peacetime emergency child care grants

Provides COVID-19 assistance for veterans

Supports food shelves and food banks

Expands resources for emergency services and homeless shelters

Expands support available to small businesses

Extends disaster assistance for farmers to include losses due to COVID-19

"The swift, bipartisan passage of the bill is One Minnesota in action," said Governor Walz. "Legislators put aside politics to fight the spread of COVID-19 and protect the health of Minnesotans. We're only in the early stages of Minnesota's battle against the COVID-19 pandemic - but this law will help ensure we have the right supports in place to prepare for what's to come."

"I am proud to live in a state that puts aside politics to do what's right for our people," said Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan. "By bolstering our food systems, supporting our child care providers, and aiding our tribal nations, veterans, and those experiencing homelessness, this law will help care for our most vulnerable in the face of this unprecedented crisis."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

