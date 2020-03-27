GrandPad keeping seniors connected to their loved ones

During these uncertain times, we are leaning on technology to stay connected to each other. For the older population there's a device called the GrandPad to help

MINNEAPOLIS — Like any loving grandparents out there, Rochester residents Craig and Eileen Pross, love visiting with their eight grand kids.

"We're used to seeing them on a pretty regular basis so this has been real hard," Eileen said.

These two have been using the GrandPad to stay connected to their family.

"It's been wonderful," Craig said.

It's a tablet created for the so called "Super Seniors", anyone over the age of 75. It comes with a larger screen, big easy-to-see buttons, forward facing speakers, its own built in WiFi network, and a private contacts list comprised of close family and friends.

The device was invented by Scott Lien and his son after they saw a need for easy-to-use tech for seniors.

"It started out originally because my mom was in Iowa and I was in California but now with so many seniors being locked down in a care facility or in their own home, being able to do this video call like we are doing right now is just essential," said Scott.

Because of the GrandPad, Craig and Eileen say they see their family every single day. Staying social with the ones we love, while social distancing ourselves out of love.

"I think its important that we all think about the super seniors and think about what they've done in their lives and we should call them and video call them and send them pics and send them our love because just that little thing can mean so much to them right now," said Scott.

The GrandPad is in 60 different countries around the globe right now and is used by thousands of people here in Minnesota.

The device is $250 and then you pay $40 a month, which includes the WiFi, 24/7 support, games, music among other things.

