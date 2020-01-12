Gymnastics, dance studio owners hit hard by 4-week dial back

"I've been struggling," said Samir Draoui, owner of Northwest Gymnastics School in New Hope. Draoui created a GoFundMe to help save his small business.

NEW HOPE, Minnesota — Samir Draoui always dreamed of opening a gymnastics school. Twenty one years ago, he made that dream a reality with Northwest Gymnastics School in New Hope. But his small business is now in jeopardy — hit hard by the pandemic and a second closure.

Under Gov. Tim Walz's executive order, the gym cannot reopen to in-person classes until Dec. 19. Gov. Walz announced the four-week dial back in mid-November as COVID-19 cases surged in Minnesota.

"I've been struggling because people... they were hesitant; they were afraid to send their kids," Draoui said.

After the initial closure ended, kids started coming back for classes. But Draoui said it's been hard to gain new families.

He said they've been strict about COVID-19 safety precautions, from temperature checks to mask wearing and social distancing. The gym's floor has tape marks for where kids can stand during class.

When the pandemic first started, Draoui was able to get a loan. But he's still behind on rent. He's created a GoFundMe page to help with expenses while closed.

"Especially those little kids, I mean, that's my goal is to keep the door open," Draoui said.

Aria Senne, 9, has been going to classes at Northwest Gymnastics School for about three years.

"I have been losing a bunch of skills," Aria said.

Her mom, Liz Senne, said parents have rallied around Draoui to help keep the gym open.

"Not only is that sort of their fitness and their routine, but it's also their source of socialization and friendship," Senne said.

Senne is one of the parents choosing to keep paying for classes while it's closed.

"We certainly recognize that being in gymnastics is not more important than the health and safety of people's lives. We get that. But we do want these places to be available to us when it is safe to return and it is a community," Senne said.

"Everybody is worried right now," said Shannon Harris, owner of KMC Studios.

Harris has been compiling data from 70 dance studios across Minnesota.

According to Harris, COVID-19 safety precautions have been strict. Most dance studios choose to clean spaces between each class and a majority of dance studios require masks. Harris said the average class size is fewer than 10 dancers.

"We've only had 116 cases breach our walls with over 12,000 students and again the spread was 100% contained to maybe the 10 students in that class," Harris said.

Harris said out of 70 studios, there have been only two cases with a spread of three or more students in an average class size of 10.

"As an industry, we are not the superspreaders," Harris said.

Currently, dance studios are doing classes over Zoom. Harris is compiling all the data to give to health and government officials. She said no one has contacted any of the 70 studios surveyed to see how they're doing.

"We don't feel like we have a voice," Harris said.

Owners are worried about what will happen if Governor Walz extends the closure.

"We don't want it to drag longer. Then that becomes a problem for a lot of people, not only me," Draoui said.

Aria said she is hoping to be back in classes by the end of the year, saying it helps her take things of her mind.

She added, "I get to do things that I like to do and it just makes life a whole lot easier."