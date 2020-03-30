Health care providers make changes to cope with coronavirus spread

On Monday both HealthPartners and Children's Minnesota announced operational changes, from clinic hours to clinic responsibilities and visit requirements.

The advance of the coronavirus pandemic is a dynamic, evolving process, and Twin Cities health care providers are making changes themselves to better treat and stop the spread of the virus.

HealthPartners

On Monday, HealthPartners announced temporary changes that will impact both HealthPartners and Park Nicollet primary and specialty care clinics across the Twin Cities. Beginning Tuesday, March 24, operating hours will be reduced to 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., with no in-person visits before or after those posted hours.

Urgent care locations will continue to operate from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. on weekdays, and 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on weekends.

Another big change for Health Partners involves four clinics being designated as respiratory care sites. These clinics will be dedicated to seeing patients with respiratory symptoms, such as fever, cough, shortness of breath and sore throat, who require a face-to-face visit.

The respiratory sites are:

Park Nicollet Plymouth Clinic

Park Nicollet Lakeville Clinic

HealthPartners St. Paul Clinic (Wabasha St.)

Stillwater Medical Group Curve Crest Clinic

Patients at all HealthPartners ambulatory care sites, including Park Nicollet clinics and clinics in the St. Croix Valley and western Wisconsin, will be screened for respiratory symptoms and then presented with the appropriate care option based on their need:

Patients with mild to moderate symptoms should continue to recover at home and have the option to schedule a phone or video visit with their clinician.

Patients without respiratory symptoms who require a face-to-face visit will be directed to one of the non-respiratory care sites.

Patients with respiratory symptoms who require a face-to-face visit will be directed to one of the four respiratory care sites.

For the most current information on hours, clinics and treatment options visit the coronavirus section on the HealthPartners website.

Children's Minnesota

Also on Tuesday, Children's Minnesota announced some changes to its operations in the wake of Governor Tim Walz's Stay at Home order to offer a "safe space where families feel comfortable." To do so, Children’s is also designating specific clinics or appointment times for patients who are feeling well, or those who are sick and worry they may have contracted the coronavirus.

Families that believe their child may have COVID-19 (coronavirus), or another illness are urged to call their primary care clinic and express their concerns before coming in. When bringing a child into the clinic, Children’s Minnesota highly advises that only one parent or guardian accompany them. If possible, siblings should not come to the appointment.

Walk-in appointments for ill visits are available at three Children’s Minnesota clinics. While these changes are temporary, Children's says they will last until further notice.

In consideration of the Stay at Home mandate, Children’s Minnesota will offer limited essential care appointments to newborn visits and well-child checks for children ages 2 and under. This is consistent with recommendations by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and the American Academy of Pediatrics.

Other well-child visits will have to wait for a later date.

Some specialty care clinics at Children’s Minnesota have also introduced changes or temporarily closed to keep patients and their families safe during the COVID-19 pandemic. Behavioral health visits have been converted from on-site appointments to telehealth visits. Urgent mental health visits will continue to take place in clinics.

Children's may expand Telehealth coverage to other areas as the battle against coronavirus moves forward.