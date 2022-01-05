Health care workers running short on hope in latest COVID wave

"I come everyday with a kernel of hope and a reminder of why I do what I do, and you know we’ll just keep showing up and taking care whomever is in front of us.”

MINNEAPOLIS — At the start of the pandemic, health care workers were plagued with shortages. From limited personal protective equipment to blood shortages.

But as we find ourselves entering a new year of another COVID surge, this time around the shortages are centered around a lack of hope for many of those who’ve been at it since day one.

"We know that we’re not going to be able to save every patient, but it really wears on your soul when you are seeing people that are sick that don’t have to be," said Dr. Sarah Cross, medical director of the Birthplace at M Health Fairview's Masonic Children's Hospital.

For Dr. Cross, the reality of what health care workers are dealing with is taking its toll, she recently spoke from the heart of the matter in an op-ed with the Washington Post.

"A lot of us have seen more sickness and maybe more death than we’ve seen in the entirety of our career up until this point," said Dr. Cross.

Which is contributing to a slow decline in the number of medical professionals readily available to assist those in need.

According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics 450,000 health care workers have left the field since February of 2020.

"Those that are left behind are working harder to meet the patient’s needs," said Cross.

Leaving many like Cross trying to find a will to survive in their field, at a time when it seems all hope is truly lost.

"Those of us in health care really have our patients and the general public’s best interest at heart," said Cross. She went on to explain, "that you can really trust us when we tell you that the vaccine overwhelmingly is safe and that it reduces your risk of severe COVID, it reduces your risk of dying that that’s really true.”

As for where that much needed sense of hope may reside for the time being?

"We each have to have that hope within ourselves and within our families and for each other," said Cross. "I come everyday with a kernel of hope and a reminder of why I do what I do and you know we’ll just keep showing up and taking care whomever is in front of us.”

Cross concluded by asking, "if you know a health care worker, reach out to them, tell them that you love them or you’re thinking of them, that you believe in them.”

