State health officials announce plan to vaccinate kids 5 to 11 when vaccine gets final approval

ST PAUL, Minn. — We're learning more about what the vaccine rollout will look like here in Minnesota with young kids.

An FDA panel gave the go-ahead on Tuesday for kids five to eleven and the CDC will take a vote next week.

Meanwhile, there's already a plan to get those shots out ASAP.

If you do decide to get your child vaccinated, here's what the rollout will look like in Minnesota.

That five to eleven age group includes about 505,000 kids in Minnesota.

The state health department says the first shipment will include about 170,000 doses.

Pharmacies will get an additional 80,000 doses.

Parents will have plenty of choices to get their kids vaccinated.

The shots will be available at more than 530 clinics and hospitals and more than 600 pharmacies.

The mass vaccination clinic at the Mall of America has also tripled its capacity to nearly 1,500 doses a day.



Several school districts are also giving out shots.

A recent survey conducted by the Minnesota Department of Education showed that 80% of the state’s school districts were interested in hosting a vaccination clinic at their schools.

But rolling out the vaccine for young kids won't be the same as it was for the older kids and the adults.

Giving shots to kids requires more training and most kids don't like shots, so giving them out will take more time and patience.

Also, parents will likely have a lot of questions and concerns, which may also take extra time to address.

A recent survey from the Kaiser Family Foundation showed 34% of parents want to get their five to eleven year old kids vaccinated right away.

Another 32% want to wait and see and 24% said they will not be getting their kids vaccinated.