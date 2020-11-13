Health officials say obesity may lead to severe COVID-19 symptoms

Doctors say people who are obese are twice as likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19 related complications.

MINNEAPOLIS — As COVID-19 cases continue to rise, health officials are now issuing a warning that people with excess weight are at even greater risk.

"It's not only obesity itself, but it's the complications that overall increase this risk," says Dr. Donald Hensrud, a director for the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program.



Dr. Donald Hensrud is a preventive medicine expert and the director of the Mayo Clinic Healthy Living Program. He says nearly half of the population is either obese or overweight. "The latest studies show that 42 percent of the adult population is obese, and 32 percent are overweight," says Dr. Hensrud.



Health officials say people with obesity are more likely to experience dangerous COVID-19 symptoms and twice as likely to require hospitalization for COVID-19 related complications.

"In COVID-19, we see an overactive and exuberant immune response, and it's easy to tip the chromic inflammatory state to a hyperactive state, which could have severe repercussions on the life or death of the patient," says Jessica Lancaster, an immunology researcher at Mayo Clinic.



According to the CDC, obesity disproportionately affects some racial and ethnic minority groups, with Hispanic and African American adults more likely to suffer worse outcomes from COVID-19 due to many factors including economic, physical, emotional and social inequities.



Although health officials say systemic change and long term weight loss take time, there are steps everyone should take to slow the spread of COVID-19.