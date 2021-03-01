Healthcare facilities prepare for second round of COVID-19 vaccinations

According to MDH more than 57,000 people have been vaccinated statewide.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's been nearly two weeks since healthcare facilities across the state started mass vaccination efforts in the fight against COVID-19.

Vice President of Medical Affairs John Smyrski with Abbott Northwestern Hospital says they have vaccinated roughly 8,100 members of their healthcare team.

Over at North Memorial Health, Assistant Director of Pharmacy Paul Krogh says 1,600 workers have been vaccinated.

This is all in accordance with the health department's guidelines, vaccinating those in direct contact with patients along with those in long term care facilities first.

"It's not just the physicians and nurses. It's our translators, our patient transporters, it's our security, it's our phlebotomist, it's our technicians," said Dr. Smyrski.

According to MDH more than 57,000 people have been vaccinated statewide, which is serving as a sense of relief at places like Abbott Northwestern and North Memorial Health.

"We've been working hard at this, running a marathon with no real end in sight and this is a glimmer of hope that we are turning the page on this pandemic," said Dr. Smyrski.

"People are excited about it, I think that this is a big step in our fight against COVID," said Krogh.

However, not all are content with how the state has rolled out it's vaccination efforts.

Republican Senator Karin Housley tweeted Saturday saying that of the more than 297,000 doses the state received so far, only 3,643 people over the age of 65 have received it.

Minnesota has received 297,350 doses of the COVID vaccine from the federal government so far. But only 57,017 doses have been administered to people, and only 3,643 people over the age of 65!



She called the efforts unacceptable.

"This is not a panacea. This is not going to fix this. It's not going to make the problem go away, but it truly is just another level of protection for our healthcare workers and then the public when they receive the vaccine as well," said Dr. Smyrski.

In the meantime while the rest of us wait, Dr. Smyrski says, "We need to continue to use proper hygiene, social distance, wear our protective equipment and really be socially responsible."

Hospitals and long term care facilities across the state plan to start the second round of the Pfizer vaccinations over the next two weeks.