HealthPartners offering drive-up COVID vaccines in Bloomington

HealthPartners is currently only offering vaccination appointments to patients 65 years and older who have been seen by its health system in the last three years.

BLOOMINGTON, Minn. — HealthPartners announced on Friday that it is now offering drive-up COVID-19 vaccines at its headquarters in Bloomington.

According to a news release, appointments are required and will be offered by invitation only. HealthPartners is currently only vaccinating patients 65 years and older who have been seen within the health system in the last three years. Invitations will be sent to randomly selected patients in that pool through email, text and phone call.

The Bloomington drive-up site will be open seven days a week, and HealthPartners says it is also prepared to open additional drive-up locations as vaccine supply increases.

In the release, HealthPartners said it plans to use the one-dose Johnson & Johnson vaccine to vaccinate over 600 patients a day through this new drive-up service, and over 20,000 vaccines each week across its health system.