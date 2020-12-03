Here are the coronavirus cases confirmed in MN, WI

Here's an up-to-date rundown of the presumptive positive coronavirus cases in Minnesota and Wisconsin.

The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) confirmed Wednesday that there are now 287 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in the state.

That number is up from 262 reported on Tuesday. MDH has stressed that positive test numbers do not represent the actual total number of cases in the state, since they know there is community spread.

Saturday, health officials reported the first coronavirus-related death in the state. The person has not been identified, but was a Ramsey County resident in their 80s. They died Thursday, March 19 after recently testing positive for COVID-19.

MDH keeps an updated map and list of positive cases identified in each county here. Hennepin County has the most as of March 25, with 111.

The total cases requiring hospitalization is 35. As of March 25, 26 are hospitalized.

There are 122 patients who no longer need to be isolated.

The approximate number of completed tests submitted to MDH Public Health Lab is 6,365.

MDH has said that some health care workers are among those who have tested positive.

Meanwhile, Wisconsin's Department of Health Services reports 585 total positive cases as of Wednesday, March 25, up from 457 the day before. The number of Wisconsin residents who have died from COVID-19 is now up to six.

Wisconsin DHS says 10,089 tests have come back negative.

Wisconsin Gov. Tony Evers has issued a "safer at home" order that keeps residents at their homes except for essential activities, to help slow the spread of COVID-19.

Milwaukee County has the most cases with 290, followed by Dane County with 88 and Waukesha County with 42. A more detailed breakdown can be found on the DHS website.

The first positive case of COVID-19 coronavirus in Wisconsin was reported in a patient in Dane County in early February.

The first case in Minnesota was confirmed on March 6, and the second case was confirmed March 8. The third was confirmed March 10, an Anoka County resident in their 30s, who was reported to be in critical condition.

Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz has also issued a "Stay at Home" order, directing people to stay home except for essential travel and activities.

"When we have identified community transmission, that means we know that the number of cases that we are reporting is fewer than actually exists," said MDH Infectious Disease Director Kris Ehresmann. "We know we are going to see spread in Minnesota, and we knew we were going to have community transmission. Our goal continues to be to slow down the spread of this disease so that our health care systems and our infrastructure are better able to address it."

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about COVID-19 at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903. The hotline will be open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

MDH has a hotline for school and childcare questions: 651-297-1304

MDH maintains a regularly updated webpage with "Situation Updates," including the status of "persons under investigation" who are being tested. MDH also has a larger COVID-19 coronavirus information page, with links to additional facts and resources about coronavirus.