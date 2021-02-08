Here's a look at the latest vaccine, masking announcements as the delta variant spreads

State health officials reported 632 new COVID cases and six additional deaths on Monday.

ST PAUL, Minn. — As the highly contagious COVID-19 delta variant continues to spread, many additional precautions are being taken across the state.

Most recently, two major health care systems – Allina Health and M Health Fairview – announced on Monday that they will be requiring their employees to be vaccinated.

The news comes on the same day the University of St. Thomas announced it would be requiring students, faculty and staff to be vaccinated by the upcoming school year.

The University of Minnesota hasn't made vaccines a requirement, but on Monday said it will again be making masks mandatory indoors.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued new guidance for masks last week, recommending that all people wear face coverings while indoors in areas with "substantial transmission," which, according to CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky, means there's been 50-100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period. "High transmission" means an area has seen more than 100 cases per 100,000 over a 7-day period.

A color-coded map from the CDC shows counties across the United States, now including 44 in Minnesota, that are considered to be at a high or substantial risk for transmitting the virus. It's in those counties where the new indoor mask guidelines are recommended.

First Avenue issued a statement on Monday saying it will be requiring people who plan to attend their events to either provide proof of being fully vaccinated or proof of a negative COVID test taken within 72 hours.