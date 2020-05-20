High school seniors who rebooted their prom at nursing home are invited to White House ceremony

Rachel and Allie have been invited to the White House on Friday to be part of a Rose Garden ceremony honoring the Class of 2020.

After their high school prom was cancelled, Rachel Leonard and Allie Jennings did a reboot at the nursing home where they work in Prescott, Wisconsin.

The story made it all the way to Washington D.C.

Rachel and Allie have been invited to the White House on Friday to be part of a Rose Garden ceremony honoring the Class of 2020.

Rachel and Allie are seniors at Ellsworth High School and work at the Prescott Nursing and Rehabilitation Community. They each received a tiara from one of their favorite nursing home residents during their nursing home prom.

“Senior prom wasn't expecting to be this way, but we'll take it,” Allie says.

“Seniors caring for seniors is how I would describe it,” the nursing home administrator says. “I think it's pretty special.”

MORE UPLIFTING NEWS: