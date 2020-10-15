Holidazzle's glittering lights coming to a computer near you

Another holiday tradition will be just a click away.

MINNEAPOLIS — As Minnesota continues to battle COVID-19, a new holiday tradition is evolving in response to the pandemic: moving beloved events online.

Announced Thursday in a press release from mpls downtown, Holidazzle is the latest outdoor event to go virtual.

Normally, crowds would gather in the chilly air of Loring Park to take in the lights, sights and festival music expected at any winter gathering. But this year, mpls downtown promises holiday-themed activities and interactive engagement instead. A full schedule of event will be available in November.

“This was a difficult decision, but the right decision. Our community’s health and well-being are most important as we head into the holiday season,” said Leah Wong, vice president of external relations, mpls downtown council. “We are excited for the virtual experience Holidazzle will provide as you and yours celebrate with us wherever you are.”

The Mpls WinterSkate ice rink in Loring Park will also be closed for the entire season to prioritize public health.