HopCat in downtown Minneapolis closes its doors due to COVID-19

HopCat offered beers and eats in downtown Minneapolis for three years.

MINNEAPOLIS — HopCat bar made an announcement on their Facebook page stating they will be permanently closing due to the strain the pandemic has put on the business.

"It is with a heavy heart that we confirm the rumors," the Facebook post reads. "We are permanently closed."

HopCat offered beers and eats in downtown Minneapolis for three years.

In their Facebook post, HopCat encourages patrons to support other Minneapolis breweries such as, Fair State Brewing Cooperative, Fulton Beer, Indeed Brewing Company, Badger Hill Brewing Company, and Surly Brewing Company.

HopCat joins a growing list of bars and restaurants that have announced closures in recent months in the Twin Cities area, with many of those businesses citing the coronavirus pandemic and the accompanying economic downtown as contributing factors.