Hospital, ICU bed availability limited in Twin Cities as COVID cases rise

Officials with the Minnesota Department of Health say ICU beds in the Twin Cities are at 98% capacity and 92% in greater Minnesota. "We are about 20% full of COVID-19 patients or people with COVID-19 numbers, and that's an astounding number, for people with one disease and that number is tremendous,” says Dr. George Morris.



Dr. George Morris is a physician incident commander with Centracare – which serves the central and western regions of the state. He says there's a concern as the total number of hospitalizations related to the virus has now reached more than 11,000 – with more than 28,000 COVID-19 patients requiring ICU care. “Now, for us to have one in five patients with the same disease, that all have the same core disease,” says Morris. ”Leading to many patients requiring ICU care which leads to it being full."