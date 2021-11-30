Hours after announcing stop at Huntington Bank Stadium, Foo Fighters seek new venue due to COVID safety measures

In a tweet, the band said it doesn't agree with the venue's COVID-19 safety measures, and is looking into finding a "suitable replacement."

MINNEAPOLIS — Hours after announcing a stop at Huntington Bank Stadium on the University of Minnesota campus, the Foo Fighters say they're searching for a new venue that will comply to their COVID-19 safety measures.

According to a statement tweeted out by the Foo Fighters' official account, the band is looking into finding a "suitable replacement."

"Due to Huntington Bank Stadium's refusal to agree to the band's Covid safety measures, Foo Fighters are unable to perform at that venue," the tweet reads. "We apologize for any inconvenience and are working on finding a suitable replacement — one that will prioritize the health and safety of everyone working and attending the show."

Huntington Bank Stadium was one of 16 stops the Foo Fighters announced for their "Live in North America 2022" tour, which is scheduled to begin May 14, 2022 in Burgettstown, Pennsylvania. The band's stop in Minneapolis was scheduled for Aug. 3.

Less than an hour after releasing the statement about Huntington Bank Stadium, the Foo Fighters announced a stop in Columbia, Maryland on May 16. It's unclear if this new date is replacing the band's Minneapolis stop, or if they're continuing to seek a new Twin Cities venue.

Huntington Bank Stadium requires face masks at specific indoor settings — elevators, restrooms, first aid rooms, enclosed premium areas, etc. — but there is no mask requirement when outdoors, according to the venue's website.

The University of Minnesota released the following statement:

The University of Minnesota has prioritized the health and wellness of our community and beyond since the beginning of the pandemic and to state otherwise is misleading. In fact, University medical and public health experts, as well as the University’s own research, have consistently informed local, state, national and even worldwide approaches to COVID-19 response.

Our on-campus policies related to vaccines, mask wearing, personal hygiene and other precautions are aligned with state and federal guidance. As a result, our University community is highly vaccinated (exceeding 95 percent) and has consistently experienced low infection rates compared to our campus’ surrounding communities.

Huntington Bank Stadium has successfully hosted Gopher Football since August while fully complying with state and federal COVID guidance. All who attend events at our public institution, whether football fans, concert goers, or others, are treated equally and encouraged to take steps to protect themselves and others.