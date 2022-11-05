House Speaker Hortman confirms she has COVID

Hortman tweeted that her "allergies seemed a little worse this morning than a normal spring day," and a test confirmed she has the virus.

The rapidly approaching end of the pressure-filled 2022 legislative session took on a bit more drama Wednesday with the announcement that House Speaker Melissa Hortman has tested positive for COVID.

Hortman (D-Brooklyn Park) made the revelation on her Twitter account, saying that her "allergies seemed a little worse this morning than a normal spring day, so I thought it would be prudent to check." The results of her test, Hortman says, were positive.

The speaker says she is fully vaccinated, boosted, and feeling fine, adding that she will continue to participate in end of session negotiations remotely.

I hate to report that I just tested positive for covid. My allergies seemed a little bit worse this morning than a normal spring day so I thought it would be prudent to check. #mnleg — Melissa Hortman (@melissahortman) May 11, 2022

With the final days of the session going full tilt and closed-door negotiations underway, the Speaker has had contact/exposure with a number of lawmakers and staffers, including Governor Tim Walz and Senate Majority Leader Jeremy Miller (R-Winona). Miller's staff says that by CDC guidelines he does not need to quarantine, and is currently not experiencing COVID symptoms. If that changes, he'll take precautions, staffers add.

"I spoke with Speaker Hortman on the phone this morning, and I wish her a speedy recovery," Miller told KARE 11 political reporter John Croman in a statement.

From Senate Majority Leader Miller:

"I spoke with Speaker Hortman on the phone this morning, and I wish her a speedy recovery." Re staff: by CDC guidelines he does not need to quarantine. He is not experiencing any COVID symptoms. If that changes, he’ll take precautions. pic.twitter.com/MgYgOIxTYs — John Croman (@JohnCroman) May 11, 2022

KARE 11 news partner Minnesota Public Radio reports that a spokesperson for Walz says the governor isn't sure he's a "close contact," adding that Walz is up to date on his shots and will wear a mask Wednesday as a precaution.

