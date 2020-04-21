How COVID-19 could change the way we book flights

Some experts say we can expect to dish out less cash to get to our destinations, while cashing in on cheaper deals.

MINNEAPOLIS — It's no secret we’ve seen changes to the way we travel when flying over the years from security changes after 9/11 to the amounts of liquids allowed in our carry-on’s.

Now, amid a world heath crisis, NPR's “Here and Now” transportation analyst Seth Kaplan says the next time you set foot on a plane things might look a little different.

From more people wearing masks to changes in seating arrangements.

"There are a few airlines around the world who have said they are preparing for at least a medium term future of blocking middle seats," said Kaplan.

Some experts say we can expect to dish out less cash to get to our destinations, while cashing in on cheaper deals.

"These airlines are back to square one, they are back to struggling to get through the day. Airlines are going to have to discount to get us back because first of all a lot of people are going to be afraid and second of all a lot of people just aren’t going to have a lot of money, we’re clearly in a recession right now. Lots of people losing their jobs," said Kaplan.

There are several inexpensive round trip tickets to just about anywhere right now, but before booking experts advise checking for flexibility with the airline beforehand.

"If you see something that looks to good to be true, hey, might as well book it and you can always change your mind later. Make sure that you look at the policies of the airlines that you’re booking with because they do vary depending on the airline," said Kaplan.

