How to get a COVID-19 vaccine at your primary health care provider

This week, 35,000 vaccine doses are set aside for people 65 and older, who are mostly encouraged to get vaccinated through their doctor instead of a state-run site.

MINNEAPOLIS — Health care providers are still asking that patients do not call them directly to ask about COVID-19 vaccines, as they want phone lines available for other patients seeking treatment. So, KARE 11 reached out to all the major health care systems in Minnesota to see which groups they are vaccinating this week, and if there is anything eligible patients can do to get an appointment.

M Health Fairview is giving vaccines to patients 75 and older, as well as continuing to vaccinate frontline health care workers and other Phase 1a groups. Patients are encouraged to sign up for a "MyChart" account on the M Health Fairview website, and if eligible, can book an available appointment. Those who are not current patients, but are still eligible for the vaccine, can still create a MyChart account and see available appointments.

HealthPartners is giving vaccines to patients 75 and older, as well as continuing to vaccinate frontline health care workers and other Phase 1a groups. Seniors are being randomly selected and notified directly when they are eligible for a COVID-19 vaccine. Someone is considered a patient if they have been seen by a HealthPartners clinician in the last 24 months. They are encouraged on the website to log in or create an account to verify contact information.

Allina Health is giving vaccines to patients 75 and older. Any patient they’ve seen in the last five years is in their system, and Allina is directly calling them in a random order before expanding to the 65 and older group. To make sure your contact information is up to date, you can check your Allina online account.

Hennepin Healthcare is vaccinating patients 65 and older who have been seen in their clinic. Patients are encouraged to set up a MyChart account or call 612-873-5600 so that they can be messaged when an appointment is available for them.

CentraCare is giving vaccines to patients 65 and older, as well as those in Phase 1a. Targeted groups are contacted through MyChart messages, direct phone calls and other means of direct communication. Due to the limited availability of the vaccine, they are currently not scheduling any new appointments but will contact patients when more vaccine is available.

Essentia Health in Minnesota is giving vaccines to patients 65 and older, high risk health care workers, and long-term care residents. They are directly calling patients or notifying them via MyChart. Essentia is finalizing a plan to offer vaccines to non-patients who live within their service areas soon.

Children's Minnesota is finishing vaccinating Phase 1a health care professionals, as well as beginning to vaccinate family members of employees that are 65 and older. Children's vaccine clinics will be appointment-only for those they reach out to directly.