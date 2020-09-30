Hudson schools to shift to hybrid learning as cases rise in St. Croix County

According to the Hudson School District's website, the new format will begin Monday, Oct. 5.

HUDSON, Wis. — The Hudson School District will be shifting to hybrid learning due to growing cases across St. Croix County.

According to the district's website, while the number of cases in its schools have been low -- five active cases at the high school and one case at the middle school -- the district's COVID-19 School Closure Metric takes county cases into consideration.

St. Croix County has seen a rise in cases over the past 14 days, according to state health officials.

According to the district's website, the new format will begin Monday, Oct. 5. It will allow face-to-face learning for early childhood education and students in Grades 4-6 and Grade 9, while students in Grades 7 and 8, and student in Grades 10-12 will be moving to a hybrid learning system, which will will be a combination of in-person learning and distance learning.

Officials say school activities and athletics will proceed with competitions.

Statewide, Wisconsin cases have been on the rise. On Wednesday, health officials reported the highest single-day number of coronavirus-related deaths with 27.