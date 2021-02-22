Hy-Vee added to Minnesota pharmacy vaccine network

The grocery chain and pharmacy expects to administer more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine this week to adults 65 years of age and older, at more than 30 locations.

WEST DES MOINES, Iowa — The state of Minnesota continues its push to find more locations and more opportunities for residents to get vaccinated against COVID-19.

On Monday, Gov. Tim Walz announced that Hy-Vee has been added to the state pharmacy vaccine network, joining Thrifty White and Walmart in the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program that launched earlier this month.

Hy-Vee expects to administer more than 10,000 doses of the vaccine this week to adults 65 years of age and older, at more than 30 Hy-Vee sites across the state.

“We’re working to mobilize every opportunity we have to get our Minnesota seniors vaccinated as quickly and safely as possible,” said Governor Walz. “Today we’re expanding our options for how Minnesotans can get vaccinated and while supply remains frustratingly limited, we will keep working relentlessly to build our provider network and get shots into arms of our most vulnerable populations.”

The administration says appointments at Hy-Vee will become available in the next week, and the best way to get locations and contact information for scheduling is to sign up for the state's new Vaccine Connector, or by checking the Vaccine locator map.