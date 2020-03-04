Hy-Vee, Walmart join stores updating social distancing policies

Many stores are also upgrading safety policies for employees.

Several major supermarkets and grocery retailers are announcing additional changes inside their stores to protect customers and employees during the coronavirus pandemic.

Hy-Vee

Iowa-based Hy-Vee announced Friday it will install new directional signage in its aisles, hoping to direct customer traffic in such a way that prevents people from passing one another, while maintaining six feet of social distancing.

Starting on Monday, April 6, Hy-Vee is asking customers to follow a "one person per cart" policy, to discourage multiple family members from shopping in large groups.

“We continue to implement additional ways to adapt at Hy-Vee, so that we can serve our customers and protect the health and wellness of those who work and shop in our stores,” said Randy Edeker, Hy-Vee’s chairman, CEO and president, in a statement.

Hy-Vee will also install additional temporary window panels on the back sides of checkouts to protect its cashiers and customers. These new panels are in addition to the panels already installed on the front of checkouts.

Walmart

Starting Saturday, April 4, Walmart will begin limiting the number of customers allowed inside its stores at any given time.

"Stores will now allow no more than five customers for each 1,000 square feet at a given time, roughly 20 percent of a store’s capacity," the company said in a news release. "To manage this restriction, the associates at a store will mark a queue at a single-entry door (in most cases the Grocery entrance) and direct arriving customers there, where they will be admitted one-by-one and counted. Associates and signage will remind customers of the importance of social distancing while they’re waiting to enter a store – especially before it opens in the morning. Once a store reaches its capacity, customers will be admitted inside on a '1-out-1-in' basis."

Walmart will also adopt a one-way traffic flow for customers through its aisles, and stores will also separate the entrance and exit doors.

Target

Starting April 4, Target stores will monitor and limit the number of guests allowed inside its stores, when necessary. In a press release, the company said guest limits will vary by location and will be determined by the store's square footage.

Designated waiting areas will be set up outside the store with social distancing markers, staffed by a Target team member.

In addition, Target said it will supply face masks and gloves for employees to wear at work.

Costco

Costco is now temporarily limiting the number of customers allowed in its stores.

According to the company's website, only two people will be allowed inside per membership card, to discourage large groups and assist with social distancing efforts.

In addition, Costco is also temporarily closing most stores at 6:30 p.m. on weekdays, two hours earlier than usual. Gas stations will close at 7 p.m. on weekdays and 6:30 p.m. on weekends.

Costco has also added a third day of special shopping hours for seniors, which are now scheduled for Tuesdays, Wednesdays, and Thursdays from 8 a.m. to 9 a.m.

Whole Foods

Whole Foods Markets have adjusted hours and suspended food and product sampling programs.

Full details on the coronavirus response at Whole Foods is available on its website.

Trader Joe's

Trader Joe's has revised store hours and offers special shopping times for high-risk customers for the first hour of operation.

All Trader Joe's policies are on its website.

Aldi

Aldi has announced it will provide gloves and masks for employees who request it. Social distancing signage and protective barriers are in place throughout stores and at checkout counters.

Full details about Aldi's coronavirus policies are available online.

Cub Foods

Cub has temporarily reduced hours at many of its stores to 6 a.m. to 10 p.m., with select locations remaining open for 24 hours.

High-risk customers, seniors, first responders and health professionals are invited to shop from 6 a.m. to 7 a.m. daily.

Cub lists its schedule changes on its website.

Lunds & Byerlys

Lunds & Byerlys has reduced store hours and suspended the use of reusable bags in its stores.

The company has also placed signs and floor decals near checkout lanes to encourage six feet of social distancing.

Lunds & Byerlys lists its coronavirus policies on its website.

Kowalski's Markets

Kowalski's has temporarily changed store hours and reserved 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily for higher risk customers.

Full details of changes at Kowalski's can be found on its website.

Coborn's

Coborn's has added an additional hour of shopping time for higher risk customers, now from 6 a.m. to 8 a.m. daily. Delivery customers are also encouraged to choose afternoon and evening time slots, to reserve earlier delivery periods for high-risk individuals.

Signage is in place in Coborn's stores encouraging customers to maintain a distance of two shopping carts between customers. Plexiglass shields have been installed at checkout counters, and pharmacy services have been limited to drive-thru, where available.

Coborn's policies are listed on its website.