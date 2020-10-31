It’s official: experts recommend you pause and enjoy Halloween

Dr. Sarah Jerstad recommends this year: scavenger hunts, Easter Egg-style hunts, Zoom costume contests, costume parades and movie nights.

MINNEAPOLIS — Halloween may feel overshadowed this year by all the COVID-19 concerns and campaign ads.

But experts still encourage parents to observe the kid-favorite holiday, safely and for the sake of the children in their lives.

“Kids have had so many losses and disappointments already this year. With COVID, not being able to go to school in person for some kids or do activities – see their friends as often. And the stress of the election – even if kids aren’t directly experiencing it – they’re probably witnessing more parents feeling stress. So absolutely, they deserve a very special and fun Halloween,” said Dr. Sarah Jerstad, a child psychologist at Children’s Minnesota.

Among the safe options Jerstad recommends this year: scavenger hunts, Easter Egg-style hunts, Zoom costume contests, costume parades and movie nights.

Jerstad also recommends empowering kids, by simply including them in the planning process.