JBS Worthington reopens for meat processing

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — The JBS Worthington meat processing plant has reopened to continue operations Wednesday.
The facility had closed last month after around 500 of its workers tested positive for coronavirus.
The reopening of the plant follows President Trump signing an executive order to keep meat processors open during the pandemic.
The plant will be operating with reduced staff.
During the plant closure, the facility had to euthanize hogs, but as it reopens workers will now go back to processing.
Local union partners of the plant sent a letter outlining the preventative measures that will be set in place. This includes enforced social distancing, frequent and thorough disinfecting, and daily communication.
The facility will conduct screenings for workers, and any worker who exhibits symptoms or fails the screening process prior to entering will be tested for COVID-19, according to the company.
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m. There is also a data portal online at mn.gov/covid19.