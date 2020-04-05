JBS Worthington to reopen partially

WORTHINGTON, Minn. — The JBS Worthington pork plant is set to reopen partially this week Wednesday.
The plant was shutdown last month after an outbreak of COVID-19 infected around 500 of their employees.
President Donald Trump's executive order that states meat processing plants should remain open during the pandemic.
United Food and Commercial Workers Local 663 said in a letter to workers that safety measures are being put in place, which include frequent disinfecting, nightly deep cleans and enforced social distancing.