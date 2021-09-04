J&J vaccine supply drops dramatically, how it could affect appointments in Minnesota

MINNESOTA, USA — With only one dose, the Johnson and Johnson vaccine is popular with people who want to get vaccinated fast.



This week, the CDC says nearly five million doses were sent out nationwide.



Next week however, the supply is expected to drop to 700,000 doses.



In Minnesota it's the same, with 80,800 doses this week, and 9,600 doses next week.



The Minnesota Department of Health (MDH) says vaccine supply will fluctuate from time to time, but this may also be connected to manufacturing issues that led to 15-million doses being discarded earlier this week.



MDH officials say this low supply should not affect any vaccine appointments that have already been scheduled, because companies usually make appointments when they have the vaccine doses in hand.



However, health officials say the low supply could lead to fewer appointments being scheduled in the coming weeks.



They are working with federal health officials and Johnson and Johnson to find out how long this low supply will last.



MDH says the supply of the other two vaccines will actually go up next week.