Big Lake students gather in lieu of prom celebration

Organizers say they were in contact with police about the event, originally intended to be a fashion show.

BIG LAKE, Minn. — Juniors and Seniors gathered at Big Lake Beach Saturday for the kind of gathering rarely seen these days, thanks to social distancing.

Suited up, dressed to the nines, and some even had a date in tow.

"I was so excited because I didn’t have a date last year so I had one this year that I can go," said Big Lake senior, Megan Kicker.

It was prom night for dozens of Big Lake juniors and seniors out at Big Lake Beach Saturday night equipped with DJs, entertainment space and a photo booth.

"I had DJ Buntin and DJ Roxanne from Rhythm Xplosion Sound," said event organizer Tanisha Britton.

The event was originally proposed as an event to model jewelry, according to organizers.

"I just started selling jewelry and so Tanisha’s Dazzling Divas, I wanted the girls to model my jewelry for me but then it became so much more than that," said Britton. "I was in contact with the Chief of Police the whole time just making sure that this was an okay thing to do."

With proper social distancing protocols outlined to police, it all of a sudden became much bigger than a show and tell event, as the event gained more popularity on social media.

"In the email correspondence that I had, things were supposed to be tightly regulated as far as one person out of a car being recorded back to the car that was supposed to be the extent of the event," said Big Lake Police Chief Joel Scharf.

Organizers say as the event gained more interest online the decision to properly social distance was left in the hands of the parents.

"At first we said okay well do we need them all to wear masks do we need them all to wear gloves how do we want to do this, how do parents want us to do this," said Britton. "If they wanted them to walk with a date, if they wanted them to walk by themselves if they wanted masks worn.”

"There were strict social distancing criteria that were set forth that were supposed to take place or at least that’s the way it was presented to us," said Chief Scharf.

Prom night at the beach was definitely a night to remember for the group of teenagers and parents that showed up, and a night that might possibly be the last of its kind, at least in Big Lake.

"As far as consequences I can assure you that if things weren’t followed the way they were presented its certainly something that won't be sanctioned again by our department or the city," said Chief Scharf.