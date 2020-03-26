KinderCare daycare centers remain open for essential workers

MINNEAPOLIS — KinderCare daycare centers in the state are set to remain open for families with roles in essential services.
Essential workers are in a wide range of roles including but not limited to police, grocery store workers, health care providers, etc.
If you're still not sure whether you are an essential worker or not, here's what the state asks you to do. Fill out the form on this page, or email criticalsectors@state.mn.us. You can also read the full executive order here.
- Minnesota KinderCare Center Openings:
- Minneapolis - University KinderCare - Center 000855
- Bloomington - Bloomington KinderCare - Center 301077
- Champlin - Marketplace KinderCare - Center 301953
- Eagan - Eagan Knowledge Beginnings - Center 071704
- Fridley - Fridley KinderCare - Center 000266
- Maplewood - Maplewood KinderCare - Center 300990
- Moundsview - MoundsView KinderCare - Center 301011
- Oakdale - Oakdale KinderCare - Center 301755
- Rochester - 14th Street KinderCare - Center 000635
- Rochester - Rochester KinderCare - Center 301790
- Rochester - Rochester Knowledge Beginnings - Center 071706
- Rogers - Rogers KinderCare - Center 301843
- Shakopee - Shakopee Valley KinderCare - Center 301777
- St. Louis Park - St. Louis Park KinderCare - Center 301773
- Woodbury - Woodbury Knowledge Beginnings - Center 071703
The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.
