x
Skip Navigation

Minneapolis St. Paul News, Weather, Traffic, Sports | Minneapolis, Minnesota | kare11.com

coronavirus

KinderCare daycare centers remain open for essential workers

Here is a list of KinderCare centers that will remain open for essential workers.
Credit: Getty-Thinkstock
Stock Image-Getty/Thinkstock

MINNEAPOLIS — KinderCare daycare centers in the state are set to remain open for families with roles in essential services.

Essential workers are in a wide range of roles including but not limited to police, grocery store workers, health care providers, etc.

If you're still not sure whether you are an essential worker or not, here's what the state asks you to do. Fill out the form on this page, or email criticalsectors@state.mn.us. You can also read the full executive order here.

RELATED: Am I considered an essential worker under Minnesota's 'Stay at Home' order?

  • Minnesota KinderCare Center Openings:
    • Minneapolis - University KinderCare - Center 000855
    • Bloomington - Bloomington KinderCare - Center 301077
    • Champlin - Marketplace KinderCare - Center 301953
    • Eagan -  Eagan Knowledge Beginnings - Center 071704
    • Fridley - Fridley KinderCare - Center 000266
    • Maplewood - Maplewood KinderCare - Center 300990
    • Moundsview - MoundsView KinderCare - Center 301011
    • Oakdale - Oakdale KinderCare - Center 301755
    • Rochester - 14th Street KinderCare - Center 000635
    • Rochester - Rochester KinderCare - Center 301790
    • Rochester - Rochester Knowledge Beginnings - Center 071706
    • Rogers - Rogers KinderCare - Center 301843
    • Shakopee - Shakopee Valley KinderCare - Center 301777
    • St. Louis Park - St. Louis Park KinderCare - Center 301773
    • Woodbury - Woodbury Knowledge Beginnings - Center 071703

RELATED: State lawmakers poised to pass coronvirus financial aid package

RELATED: Live: Walz, health officials give MN coronavirus update

KARE 11’s coverage of the coronavirus is rooted in Facts, not Fear. Visit kare11.com/coronavirus for comprehensive coverage, find out what you need to know about the Midwest specifically, learn more about the symptoms, and keep tabs on the cases around the world here. Have a question? Text it to us at 763-797-7215. And get the latest coronavirus updates sent right to your inbox every morning. Subscribe to the KARE 11 Sunrise newsletter here. Help local families in need: www.kare11.com/give11

The state of Minnesota has set up a hotline for general questions about coronavirus at 651-201-3920 or 1-800-657-3903, available 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

More information on the coronavirus: 