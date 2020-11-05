Lake Minnetonka 4th of July celebration canceled

The move was made to protect the public's health and safety, and as a result of the economic difficulties that have come with the pandemic.

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — An annual celebration that began back in 1888, the Lake Minnetonka 4th of July Celebration has been a staple for the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka community.

Attracting around 100,000 visitors each year, it's been a a significant source of entertainment and economic growth.

However, in response to the coronavirus pandemic, officials have made the decision to cancel this year's event.

In a statement from the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber Board of Directors and staff, the move was made to protect the public's health and safety, and as a result of the economic difficulties that have come with the pandemic.

"In light of the pandemic, without our usual fundraising events that support the Fourth of July, many sponsorship budgets on hold, and limitations on gatherings of a certain size, the Excelsior-Lake Minnetonka Chamber Board of Directors and Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration Committee made the difficult decision to cancel this year’s 2020 Lake Minnetonka Fourth of July Celebration," the statement read.

The annual celebration joins a long list of events that have been canceled or postponed due to COVID-19, but officials say they "look forward to sharing in this tradition with you in 2021."