Lakefront Music Fest canceled, rescheduled for 2021

Organizers of the annual Prior Lake Rotary event made the "difficult decision" to pull the plug on the 2-day event, which was to take place July 10-11

PRIOR LAKE, Minn. — The sounds of summer will be different this year due to the cancellation of many established music and art events due to the presence of COVID-19.

Add the Lakefront Music Fest to the list.

Organizers of the annual Prior Lake Rotary event made the "difficult decision" to scuttle the 2-day event, which was to take place July 10-11. All tickets purchased for 2020 will be transferred and valid for the 2021 shows, which are set for July 9-10.

"After closely monitoring the pandemic, following guidelines set by local and federal agencies, and more importantly for the safety of our fans, volunteers, sponsors and artists, the organizers are confident this is the right decision," read a released statement.

Lakefront Music Fest organizers are attempting to secure as many of the 2020 artists as possible for the 2021 event, but can't guarantee the same lineup. Night one was to feature Styx, Cheap Trick and .38 Special, while night two had Lady Antebellum, Jake Owen and Noah Guthrie.

Artists for 2021 will be announced as soon as they are confirmed.

“We are obviously very saddened to announce the postponement of 2020 Lakefront Music Fest,” said Michelle Jirik, Co-Chair of the event. “Given the fact that our event gathers nearly 35,000 fans and we have hundreds of volunteers and production staff, it’s absolutely the right thing to do. Making our decision even more difficult is knowing our non-profit groups rely heavily on the funds shared from our event and knowing our community businesses are affected by this postponement."