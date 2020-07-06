Lakeside businesses bustle during first weekend of in-person dining

“Summer is our busy season so we’re hoping to see maybe full capacity," owner Debbie Slusar of Amore & Fede said.

EXCELSIOR, Minn. — It’s a summer staple with sprinkles of course.

“There’s nothing about it that doesn’t scream summer for us," Aja Schon said.

For the three Schon sisters, it’s tradition to stop for ice cream in downtown Excelsior. The line is out the door on Saturday afternoon.

This foot traffic is also vital for shops like Amore & Fede in Excelsior, Minnesota.

“Summer is our busy season so we’re hoping to see maybe full capacity," owner Debbie Slusar said.

As the restaurants reopened to in-person dining on Monday - even at limited capacity - it gave this area new life.

“It’s so nice to see, it finally feels a little more normal and it has been much busier," she said. "You’d walk out and it’s kinda like a ghost town. Now you walk out and it’s like oh my gosh.”

Minnesota plans to enter Phase 3 of the reopening next week with other businesses opening and restaurants increasing their capacity too. The patio sitting brings in business and the warm weather assures only more cravings for ice cream.

